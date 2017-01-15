I-TEAM: Electric-Powered Skateboards Recalled

WAND News – Boosted model electric-powered skateboards are being recalled due to a potential fire hazard according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The lithium ion battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard. About 3,200 units have been sold in the United States.

Description:

This recall involves 2nd Generation Boosted Dual+ electric skateboards with lithium ion battery packs. “Boosted” is printed on the wooden skateboards. Serial numbers that start with S2634 through S2644 are located on a white sticker on the bottom of the boards. The battery packs were sold as original equipment with the skateboards and are attached to the bottom of the board in a black thermoplastic enclosure. Model number B2SR and “Boosted Lithium” are printed on the battery pack. The battery packs have an orange power button.

Incidents/Injuries:

Boosted has received two reports of the battery packs overheating and smoking. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled skateboards and contact Boosted for a free replacement battery pack.

Sold:

Online at boostedboards.com from September 2016 through November 2016 for about $1,500.

Consumer Contact:

Boosted toll-free at 844-395-0070 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at https://boostedboards.com and click on Battery Pack Recall for more information.