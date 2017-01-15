Springfield's Rokita, Decatur's Finch take home Round the Town titles

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM SUNDAY'S ROUND THE TOWN ACTION!

SPRINGFIELD -- Camden Rokita captured the Elmer C. Fischer Men's 700 Club Round the Town title for a record 12th time Sunday.

The Springfield native (4473) beat out Decatur's Tom Adcock (4326) for the title. Karl Burdick (4299), Gary Robinson (4258), and Gabe Howell (4216) rounded out the top five.

Decatur's Chelsie Finch won the Florence Scott Women's 600 Round the Town title for the first time in her career.

Finch (3349) finished one spot ahead of six time champion Nicole Downey (3303).