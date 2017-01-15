Cardinals Caravan rolls through Mattoon, Decatur

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO HEAR FROM BRAD THOMPSON AND RYAN SHERRIFF AT THE CARDINALS CARAVAN!

DECATUR -- After cancelling all caravans Friday and Saturday due to an ice storm, the annual Cardinals fan-player experience finally fired up in Mattoon and Decatur Sunday.

Caravan #5 made its first stop at Lake Land College in Mattoon at noon, before arriving at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel at 6 pm.

Fans got the chance to interact with current players Miguel Socolovich, Rowan Wick, and Ryan Sherriff as well as former players Brad Thompson and Cliff Politte. Al Hrabosky was the emcee.

The Caravan will head to the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield Monday at noon, and the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham at 5 pm.