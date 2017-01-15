Authorities make strides in Beach House burglary investigation

DECATUR – In an update to a story WAND News brought you last Tuesday, authorities say they have made progress in the investigation of the Beach House restaurant burglary.

According to the Decatur Park District Police, law enforcement have been able to get back some items stolen during the burglary. Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant to recover most of the electronic devices taken on Monday, January 9. Police did not say if they were able to recover any of the cash or checks stolen from the restaurant.

Law enforcement are currently working to locate a person of interest in the crime. They say charges are pending for that suspect, and they expect to make more arrests.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone with more information should contact Park Watch at (217) 424-1311.