One Decatur Couple Hopes They Can Inspire Others to Become Foster Parents

Changing the lives of children, while changing their own.

"Our number one goal is to provide a safe nurturing home for the kids. When it's time for them to go back to their mom and dad or to their mom or dad, we welcome that as long as it's safe for the kid," said Al Schelling.

Al and Melanie Schelling have held the roles as foster mom and dad for more than two years.

"Every person has an obligation in this world to help other people and make a difference. With us, by helping children, we feel like that’s the best way we can make the biggest difference," added Melanie.

The couple is currently in the process of adopting one of the children they have helped to foster.

"We knew from the very beginning that it was possible we were going to have her for a very long time," stated Al.

The couple has two biological children of their own.

"I like having foster kids because you get to enjoy having new people and you get to watch them. You get to play with them and it's just more entertaining and you get to do more stuff," said Ashley Schelling, one of the two biological children of Al and Melanie.

Many times, the children refer to the couple as mom and dad.

"It makes the transition easier for the children sometimes, if they call us mom and dad. It doesn't mean that they think we are their mom and dad it's just that’s our role, and it's kind of nice because it helps to remind me that right now, I’m her mom," stated Melanie.

While many of the foster children haven't stayed long, it’s something the Schelling’s have grown to embrace.

"If they are able to, I want them to return home. I want them to be with their parents, and I want to help support and foster that," added Melanie.

Each child's presence leaves a lasting impression.

"I'll always have a part of them in my heart, and they'll always have a piece of me in theirs, " said Melanie.

Inspiring other families to open their hearts and their homes.

"If this touches your heart, if it's something you've ever considered, take the first step. Don't let your fear hold you back. You have the ability to help a child and help a family,” added Melanie.

There are three foster agencies in Decatur: Webster Cantrell Hall, Lutheran Child & Family Services which can be reach at (217-428-8380), and the Department of Child and Family Services. If you are interested in learning how to become a foster parent click the links attached to the names of the local agencies, or call the numbers provided.