Governor Signs School Lead Testing Bill

SPRINGFIELD -- A new Illinois law is part of an effort to keep our kids' water safe.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed Senate Bill 550 into law Monday, requiring schools and daycare facilities to test lead levels in their drinking and cooking water.

The legislation requires that the tests are done regularly. The school district is required to notify parents and legal guardians if dangerous levels are discovered.

“Lead exposure in children is a serious issue that can cause developmental delays and learning disabilities,” said Collins, D-Chicago, prior to the governor’s signing. “It’s our duty to keep our students healthy and safe, and this measure will ensure that.”

The new law will specifically apply to schools built before the year 2000 that are attended by Pre-K through fifth grade students.

It is effective immediately.