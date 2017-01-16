University of Illinois to review diversity plan for vendors

CHICAGO (AP) - Trustees for the University of Illinois are set to review a proposal that would boost its goals for doing business with companies owned by minorities, women and people with disabilities.

The News-Gazette reports the proposal would also set a goal of awarding 3 percent of state contracts to small businesses owned by military veterans and disabled veterans.

The changes would bring the targets in line with recent changes in Illinois' Business Enterprise for Minorities, Females and Persons with Disabilities Act. The new guidelines increased goals for businesses owned by minorities and women from 10 percent to 20 percent of total spending for construction projects, matching the 20 percent goal for non-construction contracts.

Trustees will review the proposal next week.

