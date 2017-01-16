Macon County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of former sheriff

DECATUR - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a former Macon County Sheriff who served the community as sheriff for 12 years.

According to a news release from the Macon County Sheriff's Office, former Sheriff H. Lee Holsapple, 80, passed away on January 15. Officials say Holsapple served as Macon County Sheriff from 1986 until 1998.

Officials also say funeral services are pending at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.