Decatur police warning residents of phone scam

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is warning citizens of a phone scam making its way through the community.

Decatur police say the scam involves someone calling citizens and claiming to be with the Decatur Police Department. The caller then tells the victim that a warrant is out for their arrest, and that the victim may avoid being arrested if they pay a certain amount of money.

Officials are reminding the public that no law enforcement agency will ever call you to pay for a warrant over the phone. If you receive a call like this, you are urged to hang up without giving any personal information, and to notify your local police department.

If you have received a call similar to this, or believe you have fallen victim to a phone scam, call (217) 615-7582.