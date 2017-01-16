Access to Care Collaborative benefiting residents of Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD - SIU Center for Family Medicine officials say a collaboration with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Memorial Medical Center has resulted in an increase in the quality of life of residents in Springfield's Enos Park neighborhood.

Officials say significant improvements to residents' access to various health care programs were made during the first year of the three-year program, called the Access to Care Collaborative. More than 100 Enos Park residents were enrolled in the program, which helped provide access to health care, mental health services, dental care, and health insurance enrollment.

Additionally, officials say more than 400 Enos Park residents took part in other Collaborative programs, such as a summer enrichment program, a bike club, food distributions, and library clubs.

According to a news release from SIU Center for Family Medicine, enrolled individuals saw a 50 percent increase in employment, 50 percent improvement in health care coverage, and 25 percent improvement in health status, while unnecessary emergency department visits decreased by 38 percent.