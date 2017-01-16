Champaign police seeking information in October 29, 2016 shooting

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an October 2016 shooting that left one person injured.

Champaign police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of North Neil Street at about 1:20 a.m. on October 29, 2016. Officers arriving at the scene say they found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and damage to property. Detectives say officers later learned that a 24-year-old man had been taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

During the investigation into the incident, detectives learned several individuals were exchanging gunfire at the location. One person, identified as Sammy Boykins, 23, was arrested in connection with this incident.

Champaign police are asking the public for help in identifying other people involved in the shootout. If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

