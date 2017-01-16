Local Girl Scout Troop donates money to help 2 girls attend camps

DECATUR - Two Macon County girls will be able to attend Girl Scout camps this year courtesy of scholarship funds donated by a local Daisy/Brownie Girl Scout Troop.

According to a release from Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, more than $400 in cookie sales were donated to the Scholarship Fund by Girl Scout Troop 3559. The money will be used to help two local girls attend a day camp and residential camp.

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois serves more than 17,000 girls in 38 counties.