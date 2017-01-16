Decatur police investigating January 11 armed robbery

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Circle K on January 11.

Decatur police say the robbery happened at about 11:20 p.m. at the Circle K location in the 1600 block of South Baltimore Street. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a 22-year-old man was approached by an individual who pulled out a knife and demanded the victim's wallet. After receiving the 22-year-old's wallet, the robber ran from the scene.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, standing 5'8", weighing 180 pounds, and was wearing a black zippered hooded sweatshirt with red "Nike" lettering.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.