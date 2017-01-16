Springfield Police investigating shots fired at 15th and Division

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield authorities say they received a report of someone firing shots from a car Monday afternoon.

Police tell WAND News it happened at around 1 PM on January 16, near the intersection of 15th and Division Streets on the north side of the capital city.

According to Springfield Police, one car shot at another car, but no one was injured. They do not currently have a suspect in custody, but they are investigating a person of interest in this crime.

If you have any information about this shooting or those involved, contact Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311.