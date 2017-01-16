More than a Sheriff: Mourning the Passing of "Lee" Holsapple

DECATUR - Sunday, January 15 around 11:35 a.m. a beloved member of the community and former law enforcement official, H. "Lee" Holsapple passed away from natural causes.

Holsapple served as Macon County Sheriff from 1986-1998. His legacy left behind a life long influence on former Chief Deputy Ed Culp and current Sheriff Tom Schneider. Both told WAND News their favorite memories of Holsapple and the influence he had on their lives.

Culp said, "We lost a friend a mentor, but Macon County lost a true law enforcement professional who thought of nothing but serving them wholly with his heart."

Schneider was hired by Holsapple in the late 1980's. He said, "Working with him... you found out real quick that he was truly a professional in the field. He offered up his advice and his experience for many many years."

Services for former Sheriff Holsapple will be this week at Britlinger and Earl Funeral home Tuesday. January 17, at 4:00 p.m.