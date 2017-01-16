UPDATED: Two women arrested for robbing Circle K Sunday morning

DECATUR – A few days after a robbery took place outside a gas station, Decatur Police were called to the scene of another unrelated robbery inside the business on Sunday.

Decatur Police tell WAND News they responded to a call of a woman robbing the Circle K on South Baltimore reportedly at gunpoint at around 5:15 AM on Sunday, January 15. Witnesses told authorities she stole cigarettes then fled the scene in a small gold car. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police were later able to find a car matching the description of the getaway vehicle with two women inside.

50-year-old Kimberly Harris and 48-year-old Leica Edwards were both arrested and taken to Macon County Jail. Both Harris and Edwards are facing preliminary charges of armed robbery.

Police were able to recover a knife that looks like a gun when it’s folded up from the suspects. According to police sworn statements, Edwards was allegedly in possession of the knife during the robbery, while Harris allegedly drove herself and Edwards away from the scene after the robbery.