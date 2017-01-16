Members of Chi Xi Omega help Oasis Day Center for MLK Day of Service

DECATUR – Chi Xi Omega, a local chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority Incorporated, partnered with area businesses to make their Day of Service count.

The sorority partnered with businesses to fill 50 large storage bags with non-perishable goods and toiletries. The care packages, called AKAcare kits, were then donated to the Oasis Center and will be given to clients that visit the shelter and utilize its services.

Some of the packaged items included: hand sanitizer, granola bars, bottled water, hygiene care products and instant soup. Executive Director Todd Tuggle says all of these items would come in handy for a person encountering difficult personal situations.

“The Oasis Center appreciates the donation of these care kits and know that they will go to help an individual or family that does not have adequate shelter or food resources,” Tuggle adds.

Members of the sorority delivered the kits this Monday morning on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Each care kit was labeled and displayed the name of local business partners that contributed to the effort.

President of the Chi Xi Omega Chapter, Stacey Young says the sorority has a long history of giving back to the community and today was no different.

“We recognize there are many needs that exist in our community, and we want to help. The provision of these care kits is just one of the many ways we are giving back this year,” Young explains.

More information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs can be found here.