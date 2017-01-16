MLK March - The Focus On Youth

Decatur – As people remember the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., African American leaders hope younger generations will learn more about the civil rights leader and what he stood for.

“I really don’t think they have a clue outside what they read in text books at school,” Associate Minister Marty Watkins told WAND’s Doug Wolfe.

King, a Baptist minister, was known for his nonviolent civil disobedience in the 1960s. While older Americans remember his work and the struggles of the civil rights movement, many younger people don’t understand what it was like to live prior to the struggles of the movement.

“I don’t believe they have come to know it in the extent of all that he has done,” stated Derrick Thaxton of the city human relations commission. “They are a generation that is a melting pot and has bridged a whole lot of gaps with color and I just don’t think they see civil rights like we see civil rights.”

Watkins believes education is a key to equality.

“Many people laid down their lives so that they could have the right to education,” he said. “So we want to express to our young people while the day is still yet young, get as much education as you can.”