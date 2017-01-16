The Walker Family: Living Dr. King's Dream

DECATUR- It was a dream of justice, equality and the ability to become anything you want despite your skin color. The drum major of justice Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. leaves a legacy that is lived out specifically in one family unit in Decatur.

Pastor Thomas Walker said, "remember as of this day, of his work and his legacy and we are going to continue the struggle for our young people and our young men to have role models and identification that you can be somebody you can be a business man you can be an entrepreneur"

His family is made up of several success stories including, the late Roger Walker, Illinois' first African-American Sheriff, the family business of Walker Funeral home and auto services which has seen more than 40 years of success. Offspring of Thomas Walker, Anthony Walker currently operates Walker Limo and Shuttle Service and is the State President of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois. Other son, Shalen Walker is an independent music producer and has worked with artists such as Kanye West.

Anthony Walker describes living in the dream of what Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of saying, "everyday that I see the success of my father and his father and late Uncle Roger, I feel the dream every time I get out of bed."

Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 88 years old this week.