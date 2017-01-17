Illinois Sheriff's Association offering $54,500 in scholarships to students

ILLINOIS - The Illinois Sheriff's Association has announced it will award more than $54,000 in scholarships to students who wish to attend college during the 2017-2018 academic year.

Officials say $54,500 in scholarships will be awarded to students across the state, and can be used to help pay for tuition, books, and fees. Applications, which may be found here, contain an essay question, and must be returned to the applicant's County Sheriff's Office by March 15, 2017.

To be eligible to receive a scholarship, you must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning and must be a permanent Illinois resident.

For more information about obtaining a scholarship through the Illinois Sheriff's Association, contact your local Sheriff's office.