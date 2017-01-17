Ameren Illinois gives $10,000 grant to local food pantry

SPRINGFIELD - Ameren Illinois officials say they are providing a $10,000 grant to a local food pantry to help feed residents in need.

Officials say the grant will be given to the Grace Lutheran Food Pantry. The money will be used to help replenish supplies and feed those in need during the winter months.

Funds were provided through the Ameren Cares program. For more information about Ameren Cares, click here.