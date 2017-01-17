UPDATE: Kincaid police investigating recent burglaries at Kincaid Diner

UPDATE – Authorities say they have made an arrest in a series of burglaries in Kincaid.

35-year-old Robert Burke target the Kincaid Diner and a Philips 66 gas station twice in the same week. He admitted to stealing cash and cigarettes from both businesses.

His bond has been set at $200,000.

-----------------------------------------------------------

KINCAID - The Kincaid Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual wanted in connection with several burglaries at the Kincaid Diner and Phillips 66 Gas Station.

Officials say the incidents happened during the early-morning hours of January 3 and January 9. Kincaid police say the suspect took money and several boxes of cigarettes during these incidents.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing 5'10", and weighing 180 pounds. Surveillance video of the incidents may be found here and here.

If you have any information regarding this individual's identity, you are urged to call the Kincaid Police Department at (217) 237-5568. We will provide more information as it becomes available.