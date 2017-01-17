15th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive Awards Ceremony to be held January 20

DECATUR - Schools, businesses, and volunteers who helped make the annual WSOY Community Food Drive a success will be honored during an awards ceremony on January 20.

Food Drive officials say cash awards will be given to schools that collected the most food donations. Additionally, the Geoffrey Neuhoff Spirit Award will be presented to the drive's top volunteer, and Good Neighbor awards will be given to businesses that helped make the drive a success.

Food collected during the 15th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive was distributed to Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, Northeast Community Fund, Good Samaritan Inn, Reasonable Services, and the Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project.