Portion of East Division Street in Decatur to be closed due to work order

DECATUR - Decatur officials say a portion of East Division Street will be closed to "through" traffic due to an emergency repair work order, beginning January 18.

Officials say crews will be repairing a defective valve box, resulting the closure of East Division Street between North 29th Street and North 31st Street. The closure is expected to last until 4:00 p.m. on January 23, weather permitting.

Though the road will be closed to "through" traffic, officials say residents will still have access to their homes. Motorists traveling near the area are urged to use caution, slow down, and seek alternate routes.