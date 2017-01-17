Allerton Park and Retreat Center receives $37,000 in grants

MONTICELLO - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Education Association of Illinois have given two grants totaling more than $37,000 to the Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello.

Officials say the IDNR grant, worth $36,920, will be used to repair eroded sections of the park's 14-mile trail system. The second grant, a "mini-grant" from the EEAI worth $350, will be used to create an environmental education curriculum for local schools to participate in.

Allerton's Natural Areas Manager Nate Beccue says, "With an improving trail system, we hope more people will come out to appreciate the beauty of Sangamon River corridor and enjoy the natural areas that we are working hard to preserve." Beccue adds that another goal is to "develop an ongoing school outreach program that will provide a venue for students to become acquainted with ecosystems and science process skills by linking nature curriculum to state and national science standards."

In addition to Allerton's grant, IDNR officials recently announced the distribution of more than $3.6 million in grants to the Chicago Park District, Forest Preserve District of Cook County, Des Plaines Park District, Forest Preserve District of Kane County, Kendall County Forest Preserve District, and Wauconda Park District to help pruchase land and to improve public access and recreation programs.

For more information about the Allerton Park and Recreation Center, click here.