Bishop Paprocki announces 4th Diocesan Synod

SPRINGFIELD - Diocese of Springfield to celebrate 4th diocesan synod. Bishop Thomas John Paprocki says it has been more than half a century since the previous diocesan synod. The theme for this year's is "A Call to Discipleship: Come and See." A diocesan synod is a group of selected priests and other Christian faithful of a particular diocese which meets to offer assistance to the bishop for the good of the entire diocesan community. The word "Synod" means meeting in Greek. The mandate that Bishop Paprocki has established for the diocesan synod is to consider how the diocese can mae a communal commitment as a diocesan community of clergy and laity regarding discipleship and stewardship as a way of life. This will include what it means as a diocese in terms of stewardship of time, talent, and treasure. Also related to this is how community-wide support of Catholic education can be fostered so that more students will be able to attend Catholic schools. Bishop Paprocki says, "My main hope for our diocesan synod is that our clergy and laity together with me will make a heartfelt commitment to stewardship and discipleship as a way of life. We will need to overcome our doubts and fears in order to succeed in this endeavor. In the end, what makes this so important is that it is all about our future as Church." The Catholic Diocese of Springfield is 129 parishes in 28 counties in central Illinois.

The schedule for the various events for the 4th diocesan synod are this:

Sun., Jan. 22, 2 p.m. – Prayer Service for the Opening of the Preliminary Phase of the Diocesan Synod (at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 East Lawrence, Springfield)