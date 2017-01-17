Champaign police investigating Tuesday afternoon robbery at Regional Bank

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place on South State Street Tuesday afternoon.

Champaign police tell WAND News that the robbery happened at the Regional Bank, located in the 100 block of South State Street.  Officers were dispatched to the bank at about 2:18 p.m.

The investigation into this robbery is ongoing.  We will provide more information as it becomes available.

