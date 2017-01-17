Yoga4Cats holding Be My Meowentine event in February

DECATUR – Volunteer-based animal awareness team Yoga4Cats is once again bringing back its popular namesake event just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The group is inviting people to come out for a cat-themed yoga practice on Friday, February 10 at the Decatur Area Arts Council.

Instructor Adrienne Gurley from The Studio Yoga will lead the practice, suitable for all levels, and adoptable cats will be present from Forever Home Feline Ranch. Doors open at 6 PM, and the 45-minute practice will begin at 6:30 PM.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats and beverages (alcoholic or not). A BYOB cat cuddling and social hour will take place after yoga.

Arikah Peacock of Decatur Body Art will also be present to offer henna “cattoos” for a small donation before and after the practice.

Tickets are $25 each and will benefit the Forever Home Feline Ranch. They can be purchased at the Yoga4Cats website or on the team’s Facebook page.