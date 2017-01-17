ISP apprehends man wanted in connection with Arkansas murder

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police have announced troopers have arrested one man wanted in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Little Rock, Arkansas.

ISP District 09 Interim Commander Chris Owen says troopers stopped a vehicle on I-55 southbound near mile post 101 late Friday night. Owen says the driver, later identified as Jerrold Howard, allegedly drove away from troopers before abandoning his vehicle and running away on foot.

Authorities say Howard was taken into custody without further incident with the help of an ISP K9. Owen adds Howard was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Illinois State Police are working with the Little Rock Police Department in the investigation into this incident. We will provide more information as it becomes available.