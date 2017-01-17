Presence PRO Ambulance gets M.D. rapidly to Patients in the field with Physician Response Vehicle

Presence PRO Ambulance announced the launch of the Physician Response Vehicle (PRV) for the Champaign-Urbana and Danville communities.

There are only two PRVs in the state, including one in Rockford and one in Central Illinois.

The PRV allows a licensed M.D. to go to the scene along with ambulance services to better treat high acuity, trauma patients.

"Really what we're doing is we're bringing the doc to the patient," explains Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, the Presence Regional EMS Medical Director.

Dr. Bloomstrand has been responding to calls in the PRV since March 2016, supplementing first responders with his medical expertise at the site of emergencies.

"If you call 911 or call us directly, an ambulance will respond. I'm there to supplement that. The PRV will go to emergency scenes of high acuity, maybe a heart attack, strokes, house fires, bad accidents, etc." says Dr. Bloomstrand.

The new vehicle is equipped with additional medicine and supplies only a licensed physician can use, tools Dr. Bloomstrand says ultimately saves lives.

"We'll have advanced medications and tools for surgical type procedures that I can do in the field as a physician," he says.

Dr. Bloomstrand is on call 24/7, saying, "This service is needed. It's helping us provide a higher level of care and bringing a higher skill set sooner to the patient will only benefit them."

The $20,000 PRV was donated by Dr. Janice Bahr, one of the original Presence Health Foundation Board Members.

Right now, Dr. Bloomstrand is the only physician driving the PRV to emergencies. Presence Health hopes to expand the program in the next near to get more physicians on board.