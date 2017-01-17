Babies “R” Us taking in old, unsafe baby products

NATIONAL – Babies “R” Us stores will be helping parents rid their homes of unsafe products during the Great Trade-In Event January 20 through February 20.

The baby products retailer says the event offers significant savings in exchange for trading in an old baby item. Beginning Friday, January 20 and running for the next month, families are being encouraged to bring in any previously used gear or furniture to their local Babies “R” Us store, and shoppers will receive a 25-percent savings on a new, qualifying item.

Members of the company’s Reward “R” Us loyalty program can take advantage of early access to the event.

As part of the company’s commitment to safety, Babies “R” Us collaborates with safety leaders and leading manufacturers to ensure that products meet and comply with the most up-to-date safety standards.

Customers looking to stay up-to-date on any recalls, updated standards, new legislation or news regarding their children’s products can reference the following resources (including, but not limited to): Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), Kids in Danger and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Even if a customer does not have anything to trade in, they can still get in on Babies “R” Us deals.

Customers can still take advantage of 15-percent off applicable items from parent-favorite brands like Graco, Chicco, Fisher-Price, Baby Trend, Evenflo, Britax, Safety First and more with an in-store only coupon available at the Great Trade-In Event web page. “R” Us Credit Card holders will receive additional savings, a 30-percent discount, when using their “R” Us Credit Card in store.

More information about the event can be found on the Babies “R” Us website.