New Park coming to Champaign later in 2017

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Park District will turn a recently gifted two-acre parcel of land into a small park.

The land is in the Liberty on the Lake subdivision of south Champaign and was donated by local developer Don Hamelberg. This new park will be named Henry Michael Park, after members of Hamelberg’s family.

“We are really happy that Dan chose to give back to the community through this donation and are excited to expand our reach in south Champaign,” says Champaign Park District Executive Director, Joe DeLuce.

Landscaping for the new park is slated to begin in spring of 2017 with future developments and features to be determined later.

This is the 61st park in Champaign and adds to the over 700 acres that the Champaign Park District maintains.