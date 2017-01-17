Champaign Police need help identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

MORE DETAILS – Champaign Police have provided more information surrounding a robbery that happened at Regions Bank on South State Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at 2:18 PM on January 17, in the 100 block of State Street.

Bank staff told police the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon but did not show one. An employee gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money, after which, the suspect fled the bank on food to the northwest. No one was injured during the robbery.

Champaign authorities are currently interviewing witnesses from the bank and the immediate area.

Witness statements and bank surveillance determine the suspect is a black man in his early to mid 40’s, standing between 5’8’’ and 5’10’’ with a thin build and a small gray chin bear. He was last seen wearing black pants, white tennis shoes, a tan-colored coat and a black fur-lined hood with a second jacket possibly underneath it.

Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 or online at the Crime Stoppers website.