BREAKING: Champaign City Manager signs Separation Agreement with former officer Matt Rush

BREAKING – In an update to a story WAND News has been following for years, tonight the Champaign City Manager signed a separation agreement that immediately and indefinitely severs former officer Matt Rush’s employment with the City.

City Manager Dorothy Ann David released a statement on Tuesday, January 17, saying the agreement secures his permanent separation from the City, minimizes further legal expenses, avoids further litigation and obtains a positive outcome for the Champaign community, the Police Department and the City organization.

The City has been involved in three public disciplinary cases related to Matt Rush.

In August 2014, Police Chief Anthony Cobb terminated Rush for a number of Police Department policy violations. At that time, the release says, Rush exercised his rights under the grievance and arbitration process established by Illinois law and the City’s collective bargaining agreement with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.

In April 2015, the arbitrator in that case set aside Rush’s termination and reduced his discipline to multiple days of suspension, despite agreeing that Rush did commit the policy violations. David writes that the arbitrator’s binding decision obligated the City to return Rush to duty.

In September 2016, a hearing was held before Arbitrator Michael Falvo on Rush’s termination for his inability to perform the essential functions of the job.

Late last month, Falvo issued a decision reversing Rush’s discharge and ordering he again be reinstated to his position as a police officer. That decision required the City to compensate Rush with full pay and benefits back to the date of his termination.

The City administration then informed the Illinois FOP that the City of Champaign planned to appeal Falvo’s decision to the circuit court.

A third arbitration hearing regarding Rush’s off-duty actions at Fat City was scheduled to take place tomorrow, but that termination grievance was withdrawn by the Illinois FOP as part of this separation agreement.

City Manager David says she continues to stand behind Chief Cobb’s decisions to terminate Rush in each of these cases.

“The Administration remains firm that its action in response to Rush’s conduct have been fair and appropriate. Throughout this entire process, the City has taken care to ensure his due process rights, and consistently followed the terms of the City’s collective bargaining agreement and Illinois,” David writes.

David adds the City has expended significant personnel and financial resources as a result of Rush’s violations of Police Department polices. She says if the City had moved forward with the third arbitration, they would have spent significantly more money on staff time and legal expenses, in addition to back pay and benefits paid to Rush should the City not be successful.

In order to successfully appeal Falvo’s decision, the City would have to prove evidence of fraud, corruption, misconduct or mistake in the arbitration process, or prove that the award violates a clearly defined and dominant public policy. David says there was no guarantee, even if the City prevailed in its appeal, that Falvo’s ruling would be reversed.

Following Falvo’s decision, the City and the Illinois FOP engaged in negotiations to voluntarily resolve the matter.

A separation agreement was signed Tuesday afternoon.

The agreement includes a one-time, total monetary separation payment to Rush of $50,000 in exchange for his agreement to withdraw his grievance related to his termination for off-duty misconduct. His personnel record will reflect that he was terminated from City employment effective April 13, 2016, and he will have no right to future reinstatement.

In addition, Rush has released the City, its representatives, and State’s Attorney Rietz from any future claims or liability arising out of his employment or separation from employment.

“The City is committed to moving forward and continuing to build strong police-community relations. I trust that our community will see this agreement as a positive step toward that goals,” David writes.

She adds that the actions of one former employee should not and do not reflect on the professionalism of the entire police force and that she is proud of her City.

“I am also grateful for the support and partnership of citizens who regularly engage with the City to build trust, solve problems, and create a better community for all.”

David finished by saying this will be the final public statement that the City Administration will make on the matter involving Matt Rush.

The whole statement from City Manager David will be available on the City website for the next 30 days. After that time, all documents related to Matt Rush will be available to the public upon request per the terms of the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

The full separation agreement can be found below: