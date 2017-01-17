A Project Complete

ROCHESTER- Illinois Route 29 was once known as a deadly highway, claiming nearly 2 to 3 lives a year between the late 80's and early 90's.

As of this fall, the former two lane highway has been open and running as a four lane highway with much praise given despite the time it took to complete construction. The project was in construction for more than 20 years.

U.S. Congressmen Rodney Davis said, "There were others that passed away before this road was completed, but now that it is here, we see a much safer roadway that is actually going to lead to more economic development opportunities."

Tuesday, a celebration was held in honor of this project coming to fruition.

U.S. Congressmen John Shimkus said, "Sometimes, it doesn't seem like we're making much progress, but today, you see at least a big chunk of a major project done."

