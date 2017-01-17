St. Mary’s launches new Single Site Surgery program

DECATUR – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital will now offer a robot-assisted surgery that will leave people scar free after gallbladder removal.

Each year, more than a million people experience gallstone disease. Gallbladder attacks caused by gallstones lodged in the bile ducts of the gallbladder can be extremely painful and life-threatening.

In the past, doctors performed an open procedure to remove the gallbladder that leaves a long incision of five to eight inches. Now, newer minimally-invasive procedures are now available. St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur now has access to such technology with a da Vinci robot-assisted Single-Site surgery that is virtually scar free.

Dr. Nikesh Lath, a general surgeon with HSHS Medical Group, has performed this new procedure since September 2016.

“Fewer incisions correlate with fewer wound issues, better cosmesis and faster recovery. Due to the Firefly technology built into da Vinci, patients also avoid radiation exposure from intraoperative cholangiograms traditionally used in laparoscopic and open procedures,” Dr. Lath explains.

Lath adds the robotic, single incision cholecystectomy in the surgery involves just one tiny single incision in the belly button instead of four through a laparoscopic approach or a large incision through the open approach. Thanks to this, the procedure has a low rate of complications, minimal pain and high patient satisfaction.

More information about St. Mary’s da Vinci Single-Site Surgery program can be found on the St. Mary’s website.