Illinois thumped by Purdue's 'Twin Towers'

Click the video above for complete highlights from Illinois' 91-68 loss at Purdue, plus in-depth analysis from Noah Newman on the court at Mackey Arena.



WEST LAFAYETTE -- On a night Illinois could have swung the momentum back in its favor with its first road win against Purdue since 2008 and a 3-3 record in the Big Ten, it went the opposite direction.



As in allowing Purdue to shoot 60.4 percent. And allowing the Boilermakers' twin towers Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas to go for 46 combined points. And losing 91-68.

"At this point, I just think it's pride," senior wing Malcolm Hill said. "I don't think it's caring enough on the defensive end. It starts with me, I hold responsibility for that. I just think people are too worried about offense, honestly. From top to bottom. So it's my job to get that fixed."



This is an Illini (12-7, 2-4) team that has showed it will live and die by the 3-pointer, and so Thursday's 3-of-17 performance from behind the arc was a surefire ticket to the loss column.



It's also a team that has ranked 300 or worse in the nation in assists per field goals made almost all season long, and 13 assists on 27 baskets wasn't helping.



Illinois also allowed No. 21 Purdue (15-4, 4-2) to shoot 7-of-15 from 3-point range (46.7 percent), which was another nail in the coffin on a night the Boilers couldn't miss from the free throw line (20 of 22).



Up next for the Illini is a game that figures to be easy plucking -- a 1:15 p.m. tilt with struggling Michigan on Saturday, followed by a Wednesday night contest with Iowa.