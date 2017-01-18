2017 Asian carp action plan released

The committee that oversees efforts to control and reduce invasive Asian carp in the Midwest released their annual action plan this month.

The plan explains how the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee, which includes 27 agencies, plans to manage the threat of four species of Asian carp in the Great Lakes, an effort that receives $17 million of special federal funds this year.

That plan, which can be found here, includes continuing many efforts already underway, including the use of an electric barrier in the upper Illinois river, use of commercial fishermen to remove carp from the Illinois River and other bodies of water, monitoring of carp and education efforts.

It also calls for continued research on new methods to control the spread of carp into problem areas, methods that include the use of gases like carbon dioxide as well as complex sounds.