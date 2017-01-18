Police investigating arson case in Decatur

DECATUR - An early morning fire has been ruled an arson, according to Decatur Police Department officials.

Decatur firefighters arrived on scene just after 3 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Prairie Street. The vacant two story home had heavy fire and smoke showing when firefighters arrived.

While fighting the fire the rear porch roof collapsed, temporarily trapping a firefighters. He was able to crawl out of the debris and was not injured.

Firefighters had trouble fighting the fire because of debris blocking both entry ways of the home.

The home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.