MORE DETAILS: Lowe's laying off employees across the country

MORE DETAILS – A spokeswoman with Lowe’s has provided more information about how layoffs for the home improvement chain will impact local employees.

Corporate Public Relations Manager Karen Cobb tells WAND News the company will be shifting some roles and responsibilities versus eliminating them, and she says this will give current associates the opportunity for new roles at Lowe’s.

“Unfortunately, the store model will also result in the reduction of approximately one to two assistant store manager positions per store,” Cobb explains.

Cobb adds these changes are being made to invest in the future of Lowe’s as they “continue to respond to the dramatic shifts that are reshaping the retail landscape.” She continues that while Lowe’s had a strong financial position, the stores are constantly evolving to ensure the best experience for customers.

“While the majority of employees who are affected by these actions will transition into new roles, we deeply regret that a small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company. It is always difficult to make decisions like these that affect people, but sometimes they are necessary in order to meet the evolving expectations of consumers as we invest for the future. We greatly appreciate and value the contributions made by all of the individuals impacted, and we will be providing them with a transition package including severance and outplacement support,” Cobb says.

Over the next three years, Lowe’s expects to spend $3.6 billion in capital, including plans for 15 to 20 new stores per year and create 4,000 store-level jobs.

According to Cobb, Lowe’s employees have already received a letter from Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock, detailing the changes.

-----------------------------------------------------------

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s says it’s told approximately 2,400 full-time workers that they will be laid off.

A statement from the store said the majority of the cuts are at the store level, with other cuts occurring at distribution centers, customer support centers and vice presidents at the company’s corporate office in Mooresville.

The company said it’s providing severance and outplacement resources to displaced workers.

Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock told employees in an email that the changes “will better align store staffing with customer demand, shift resources from back-of-the-store activities to customer-facing ones, and enhance our efficiency and productivity.”

Lowe’s also announced Bob Hull was retiring as its chief financial officer. Marshall Croom, who has been with Lowe’s for two decades, will succeed Hull as CFO March 3.