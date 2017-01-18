Red Cross combatting severe blood shortage due to winter weather

ILLINOIS – The American Red Cross is urging residents to donate blood and platelets after several rounds of severe winter weather caused a shortage in donations.

Red Cross officials say around 300 blood drives across 27 states have had to cancel due to inclement winter weather. That’s since December 1, 2016. Those cancellations have resulted in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Despite the weather, officials say hospital patients are still relying on those transfusions.

Blood donor Jim Taylor says he knows what it’s like to have a loved one waiting for a transfusion. His son Aaron has a rare liver condition, and in just two months, he received 115 blood products. Taylor says each transfusion gave his family more time with his son.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating. I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life,” Taylor says.

In order to make an appointment to give blood, donors can download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-733-2767. Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at the Red Cross RapidPasss page to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities for the Central Illinois area can be found below.

Douglas County

Arcola

1/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Salvage, 427 E County Rd 200 North

Logan County

Lincoln

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

2/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

Macon County

Argenta

1/20/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Argenta Oreana High School, 500 North Main Street

2/7/2017: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friends Creek Community Building, 101 East Elm

Decatur

1/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

1/18/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., MacArthur High School, 1499 West Grand Avenue

1/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

1/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

1/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

1/27/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Teresa High School, 2710 North Water Street

1/30/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 3950 Lourdes Drive

1/31/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/14/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Millikin University Richards Treat Center, 1184 West Main Street

2/14/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/15/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/3/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/6/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct

2/8/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

2/9/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Forsyth

1/28/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hickory Point Mall, Route 51 North, 1146 Hickory Point Mall

Mount Zion

1/23/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 400 North Whitetail Circle

Moultrie County

Bethany

1/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Fire Station, Route 121

Piatt County

Cerro Gordo

2/18/2017: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St