New app gives youth and job seekers career planning tools

TUNED INTO TECH – Teens, young adults and those considering career changes will now have access to realistic projections and information thanks to the new Reality Check app.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) have teamed up for a new Going Mobile initiative that will help students and job seekers understand the reality of their career choice, so they can be prepared for what the future could bring.

Reality Check offers step-by-step instruction on how to evaluate a career, obtain the education and training needed for that career through a series of questions about their location and mode of transportation to summarize their monthly cost of these choices and generates a list of occupations that have the potential to meet that total.

Users can then explore each occupation’s educational requirements, typical tasks, work setting and salary in the app.

IDES Director Jeff Mays explains that the app is a great way for young adults to really begin to consider their life choices.

“It shows the importance of education and job training to see what they need to do to get a good-paying job and/or stay in school. This app can help them find a path,” Mays adds.

The Reality Check app is just one of many mobile enabled apps/websites released from DoIT, a state agency which was launched on July 1, 2016 to focus on modernizing technology for the State of Illinois. An initial effort of DoIT is Going Mobile in Illinois, with a goal to web enable 80-percent of citizen interactions over the next 18 months.

There are three ways to use Reality Check:

Add up a wish list of options in housing, cars, clothing, entertainment and other expenses Put in an expected future salary and then subtract expenses Search for an occupation in Reality Check and then subtract expenses from the occupation’s usual monthly income

The next step after entering Reality Check is to select a desired location from one of 13 Illinois cities which offer a complete cross-section of possible options. Each city has a different cost of living, which will be factored into the final analysis.

App developers say Reality Check will also give school counselors and teachers another way to approach education planning.

Reality Check is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.