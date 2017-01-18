Helicopter crash under investigation at Willard Airport

Savoy - A helicopter crash is under investigation at the Willard Airport in Savoy, just outside Champaign.

Airport officials tell WAND News, no one was injured.

The helicopter is a Robinson R22 and was being used for training when it crashed at the airport, just after 1:30 p.m. An instructor and student were in the plane but made it out safely. The name of the training company is not being released.

The helicopter is considered a complete loss.

Officials were documenting the crash and an investigation was underway.

No flights were delayed or canceled following the crash.