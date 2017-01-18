Illinois State Museum hosting Mini Maker Faire on Jan. 21

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Museum (ISM) and the Springfield MakeSpace are teaming up to host the first ever Mini Maker Faire on Saturday, January 21.

Everyone with interests in learning, creating and sharing hands-on arts, crafts, music and technology is invited to attend the event.

The Mini Maker Faire will begin at 12:30 PM with an introduction to “maker spaces” and available activities by best-selling technology author, professor and museum curator Joe Deken in the Illinois State Museum auditorium. Hands-on demonstrations and “make and take” activities will following through the afternoon.

Activities available at the faire include:

3D Printing and Scanning

Make-a-Magnet

3D Scanning with Xbox Kinect

Metal Stamped Jewelry

Digital Embroidery

Valentine Card Making

Augmented Reality Coloring Pages

Making Music with Tom Irwin

Prairie Weavers Guild

Paper Quilling

Electronics for Kids

The Mini Maker Fair is suited for children ages 5 and old, as well as adults. All children will have the opportunity to enter to win door prizes provided by Springfield MakerSpace.

Activities are free with Museum admission ($5 for adults ages 19-64; free admission for children, seniors and veterans).

The Illinois State Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM until 4:30 PM, and on Sunday from noon until 4:30 PM at its location on South Spring Street in Springfield.