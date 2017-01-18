UI System to outline plan to increase enrollment to more than 93,600 students

ILLINOIS – University of Illinois President Tim Killeen will outline plans Thursday to increase enrollment across the three universities over the next five years by nearly 15 percent.

A 15 percent yearly increase would lead to more than 93,600 students across the U of I System’s universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. Killeen says this growth plan will expand academic programs by capitalizing on the unique strengths of each university.

This new enrollment plan grew from a strategic enrollment committee created by Killeen in 2015.

“Big numbers aside, this enrollment initiative is really all about opportunity – giving more students the opportunity for a world-class education that will transform their lives and seizing on our opportunity to serve the needs of the state by expanding the pipeline of talent that is so critical to its future,” Killeen explains.

Killeen’s report on the enrollment plan will be presented to the Board of Trustees during its meeting Thursday at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Recent efforts have increased System-wide enrollment to record highs each of the last two years, topping 81,000 students last fall. Under the five-year plan, System-wide enrollment is projected to grow by more than 12,100 students, from 81,499 in the fall of 2016 to 93,646 in the fall of 2021. Enrollment has grown by nearly 12,700 students since fall 2006.

Killeen adds the initiative will also support the school system’s ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for Illinois students and underrepresented minorities.

A release from the University of Illinois System breaks down the growth of students by campus:

Urbana-Champaign: 6,304 students Chicago: 4,785 students Springfield: 1,058 students

Each campus would also see an increase or expansion in certain programs to draw more students.

Killeen also says increasing enrollment would not only provide life-changing opportunities for students, but also help curb the growing migration of Illinois students to out-of-state colleges. He explains this is especially important as the IBHE reports that when students attend college in a different state, they are less likely to return and build their families and careers in Illinois.

Killeen’s report on the enrollment plan can be found here.