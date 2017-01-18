Shelby County Sheriff Awarding $500 Scholarship

Shelbyville - Applications for $500 Scholarship available at Shelby County Sheriff's Office. The Illinois Sheriff's Association is awarding more than $54,500 in college scholarships to students seeking higher education in the 2017-2018 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. Shelby County Sheriff Don Koonce says his office is awarding a $500 scholarship. Applicants must be a permanent resident of the State; Scholarships must be utilized at Higher Education institutions in Illinois; Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2017-2018 school year. Applications are now available at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 151 North Morgan Street in Shelbyville or on line. Student must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documents to the Sheriff's Office by 4 p.m. March 15, 2017.