Men with a BB gun causes schools in Lincoln to lockdown

Lincoln - Two schools were placed on lock down after a report of a vehicle in the area with a gun.

Police initiated West Lincoln Broadwell and Zion Lutheran Schools be locked down on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Police say there were no direct threats to the schools, but took precautionary actions to keep students safe.

Lincoln police did located the vehicle and found two men with a BB gun.

