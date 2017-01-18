Sheriff Holsapple Remembered

Decatur – The funeral procession for former Macon County Sheriff Lee Holsapple stopped briefly at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Decatur where he served as Sheriff for three terms.

Sheriff Holsapple was hired in 1964 and worked his way up through the ranks. He was eventually promoted to Captain.

Holsapple was first elected in 1986. He was re-elected in 1990 and 1994. He retired December 1, 1998.

Sheriff Holsapple died Sunday at a Decatur hospital at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann. They were married for 59 years.

Sheriff Holsapple was buried in Macon.

(Pictured: Deputy Tim Hoffman salutes the funeral procession of former Sheriff Lee Holsapple.)