Decatur man arrested for stealing large amount of soap from Dollar General

DECATUR – A man is in custody after he was seen on surveillance footage taking a large amount of soap products from the Dollar General on East Eldorado Street.

According to the sworn statement from Macon County’s records, a Decatur police officer was dispatched to the store on Monday, January 16, after the manager called to report theft that had happened on January 12.

The manager told Decatur Police that a man had stolen from the store on multiple occasions and had to be removed. He then showed the responding officer surveillance footage showing 61-year-old George Ligons entering the store at about 7:48 PM on January 12.

Ligons then entered the home cleaning section of Dollar General off-camera. After he had gone through that section, the manager told Decatur Police that around 4 packages of bar soap and four cans of air freshener were missing. Ligons was then see on-camera taking 12 bottles of Dawn dish soap and putting the items in his coat. Afterward, he is also seen taking packages of soap and air fresheners out of his shopping basket and putting them in his coat as well.

Once all the items had been concealed, Ligons then went to leave the store. He was only in the store for about six minutes.

Ligons was later identified from still images taken from the surveillance footage by his sister and brother-in-law.

Later during a Miranda interview at the police station, Ligons admitted that the person in the surveillance footage from the Dollar General was him, but he did not remember stealing any of the items shown. He also admitted to smoking narcotics and drinking heavily. Ligons did tell Decatur Police, according to the sworn statement, that he did return to the store Monday but was told to leave.

According to Macon County records, Ligons has four other theft-related convictions on his record.

Ligons is currently in the Macon County Jail on Burglary charges.