Father facing charges of abusing 4-year-old son

DECATUR – Authorities began investigating after teachers found extensive bruising on the four-year-old boy.

Decatur Police arrested 47-year-old Robert Bennett on Monday, January 16, after DCFS investigators put his son in protective custody.

Police say they began investigating after teachers at the boy’s school noticed bruising on the 4-year-old child while changing his pull-up. When one of the teachers asked the child about his bruises, he replied, “Daddy hit.”

The school then contacted the Department of Children and Family Services to investigate the child’s injuries and brought him to the hospital.

According to Macon County sworn statements, the boy told DCFS investigators again that his father hit him. An examining pediatrician at the hospital told investigators and police that the boy’s injuries were suspicious in nature and consistent with abuse.

Officers then documented the extensive bruising on the child’s shins, back, arms and face.

Detectives were dispatched to speak with the boy’s mother, who told authorities that Bennett is verbally and physically abusive to their son. She also told them he made frequent remarks like “I don’t care if I lose you to DCFS,” or “I don’t want you anymore.” The mother continued to say she had recently seen Bennett forcefully grab the boy by his upper arm and yank him as a form of punishment. She also recalled one recent incident where Bennett had chased the boy into his room and hit him with a shoe.

Robert Bennett is now in custody at the Macon County Jail and faces charges of Aggravated Battery of a Child and Domestic Battery with prior convictions.